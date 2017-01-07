Tiêu điểm

Lịch thi đấu lượt đi V-League 2017: Háo hức chờ trận derby Sài Gòn

Thanh Niên Online
HAGL tiếp tục trở thành tâm điểm tại V-League 2017 khi có sự trở lại của lứa Công Phượng /// Khả Hòa
V-League 2017 sẽ rộn ràng hơn với HAGL, bởi có sự trở lại của lứa Công Phượng, Tuấn Anh và đặc biệt, người hâm mộ bóng đá TP.HCM sẽ lần đầu tiên chứng kiến trận derby Sài Gòn sau rất nhiều năm...

Lịch thi đấu lượt đi V-League 2017: Háo hức chờ trận derby Sài Gòn - ảnh 1
LỊCH THI ĐẤU LƯỢT ĐI V-LEAGUE 2017 Nguồn: VPF

Bạn đọc phản hồi (1 nhận xét)

tèo

Chỉ vài mùa nữa bầu Hiển sẽ chuyển hộ khẩu "Saigon FC" đi nơi khác ?

HAGL là đội tung ra nhiều cầu thủ trẻ như Công Phượng, còn lại rất dè dặt /// Khả Hòa
Khai mạc V-League 2017: Hữu Thắng đỏ mắt tìm quân cho SEA Games
V-League 2017 được xem là cơ hội để tuyển chọn nhân tài cho đội U.22 Việt Nam dự SEA Games 29 và tranh tài vòng loại U.23 châu Á, nhưng qua danh sách đăng ký của các đội, HLV Hữu Thắng có lẽ sẽ gặp khó vì các cầu thủ trẻ chỉ đếm trên đầu ngón tay.
