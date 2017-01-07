Lịch thi đấu lượt đi V-League 2017: Háo hức chờ trận derby Sài Gòn

V-League 2017 sẽ rộn ràng hơn với HAGL, bởi có sự trở lại của lứa Công Phượng, Tuấn Anh và đặc biệt, người hâm mộ bóng đá TP.HCM sẽ lần đầu tiên chứng kiến trận derby Sài Gòn sau rất nhiều năm...
LỊCH THI ĐẤU LƯỢT ĐI V-LEAGUE 2017 Nguồn: VPF
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/phuongmq/2017_01_06/tin-chuyen-nhuong-58-arsenal-nhan-trai-dang-tu-mahrez-1470376239_DMFO.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/ba0f7bc4a8ad3b93f5bb661c4e3239af/5871ab30/videostore/phuongmq/2017_01_06/06012017_riyardmahrez_qp_CYGF.mp4
Riyad Mahrez giành giải cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất châu Phi 2016
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/trantuananh/2017_01_05/congvinhdlap6240_xfys2_DPKO.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/1876ecc2df161975eb0d06fb34525509/5871ab30/videostore/trantuananh/2017_01_05/congvinh_LROI.mp4
Lê Công Vinh lên chức quyền chủ tịch CLB TP.HCM
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/phuongmq/2017_01_05/fdghf_YAJZ.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/2acecd84a00abfb6a42226dad637983d/5871ab30/videostore/phuongmq/2017_01_05/05012016_orlandocity_qp_final_KAET.mp4
CLB của Kaka tưởng niệm nạn nhân vụ xả súng ở Orlando
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/phuongmq/2017_01_03/viet-cho-em-united-cua-anh-2_ECIG.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/4e96826ecdd352619a15e7802eb314e0/5871ab30/videostore/phuongmq/2017_01_03/03012016_mutoplist_qp_edit_QYUG.mp4
Manchester United là CLB nổi tiếng nhất thế giới
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/trantuananh/2017_01_02/giroud3_RDSD.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/c1e5789243129681ab42102527fe3b46/5871ab30/videostore/trantuananh/2017_01_02/wengerokok_RZMT.mp4
HLV Arsene Wenger hết lời khen ngợi “bàn thắng bọ cạp” của Giroud
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/thaopn/2017_01_06/bournemouth-v-arsenal-premier-league-football-vitality-stadium-dean-court-uk-3rd-january-20_CQJN.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/4f5f0a81cde23c4bd1ef4ecec7180995/5871ab30/videostore/thaopn/2017_01_06/sequence01_VFJN.mp4
Mất Coquelin 1 tháng, Arsenal vẫn không mua thêm cầu thủ
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/trantuananh/2017_01_06/img_4918_hdgg2_UJEW.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/8a15166a387955a2ee376034a1081b50/5871ab30/videostore/trantuananh/2017_01_06/dinhluat_VMPE.mp4
Đội trưởng Đình Luật gắn bó với CLB TP.HCM đến giải nghệ
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/thaopn/2017_01_05/2017-01-04t213342z_1_lop000ir2xrnh_rtrmadp_baseimage-960x540_france-cycling-centenarian-record_XFFP.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/36a66ec3db60dbacc7275d4786dacdc8/5871ab30/videostore/thaopn/2017_01_05/05012016_DCPP.mp4
Cụ ông trăm tuổi lập kỉ lục đạp xe
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/ducdm/2017_01_05/38763176_LVKU.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/1946a9405498973c2f489ed7d91b5474/5871ab30/videostore/ducdm/2017_01_05/dansaobarcelonamanglainiemvuichobenhnhicatalonia_ZQDS.mp4
Dàn sao Barcelona mang lại niềm vui cho bệnh nhi Catalonia
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/trantuananh/2017_01_04/15878197_1350798138283956_700910521_o_segu_KQGS.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/a6bfdbd9360a035056617c4e8079adbe/5871ab30/videostore/trantuananh/2017_01_04/thanhluong_IDTJ.mp4
Thành Lương lập kỉ lục 4 lần giành danh hiệu Quả bóng vàng
