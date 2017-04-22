TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar

U.19 HAGL JMG đang rất khao khát đòi lại món nợ vừa để thua chính U.19 Myanmar cách đây vài ngày trong trận tranh hạng ba diễn ra chiều nay.
|
HAGL JMG
|
0:0
hiệp 1
|
Myanmar
Nỗi niềm của ‘đám nhỏ’ U.19 HAGL JMG
Những ngày này, công việc nặng nhọc nhất của HLV Guillaume Graechen không phải trên sân tập, mà là tìm ra và thực hiện các phép tính cân bằng tâm lý đến các học trò - U.19 HAGL JMG.
