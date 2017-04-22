Tiêu điểm

TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar

0 Thanh Niên Online
U.19 HAGL tái đấu U.19 MyanmarBá Duy
U.19 HAGL JMG đang rất khao khát đòi lại món nợ vừa để thua chính U.19 Myanmar cách đây vài ngày trong trận tranh hạng ba diễn ra chiều nay.

Tin liên quan

HAGL JMG

0:0
hiệp 1

Myanmar
TRỰC TIẾP

90"+2
Hai đội đã ra sân khởi động
TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar - ảnh 1TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar - ảnh 2TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar - ảnh 3TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar - ảnh 4TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar - ảnh 5
TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: HAGL JMG đòi nợ Myanmar - ảnh 6

tin liên quan

Nỗi niềm của ‘đám nhỏ’ U.19 HAGL JMG
Những ngày này, công việc nặng nhọc nhất của HLV Guillaume Graechen không phải trên sân tập, mà là tìm ra và thực hiện các phép tính cân bằng tâm lý đến các học trò - U.19 HAGL JMG.

Thanh Niên Online

Bình luận

Gửi bình luận
Ý kiến của bạn sẽ được biên tập trước khi đăng. Xin vui lòng gõ tiếng Việt có dấu
  • Tối thiểu 10 chữ
  • Tiếng Việt có dấu
  • Không chứa liên kết

Đọc thêm Bóng đá Việt Nam

Tin đọc nhiều

VIDEO ĐANG ĐƯỢC XEM NHIỀU

Tiến Đạt (10) đứng buồn sau khi U.19 HAGL JMG thất bại trước Myanmar /// Bá Duy
Nỗi niềm của ‘đám nhỏ’ U.19 HAGL JMG
Những ngày này, công việc nặng nhọc nhất của HLV Guillaume Graechen không phải trên sân tập, mà là tìm ra và thực hiện các phép tính cân bằng tâm lý đến các học trò - U.19 HAGL JMG.
Trận giao hữu diễn ra rất hấp dẫn lúc 16 giờ chiều 21.4 /// Bá Duy
Gay cấn trận giao hữu bên lề giải U.19 quốc tế 2017
Liên quân đội cựu danh thủ Khánh Hòa và Thành Thành FC đã giành chiến thắng trước Liên quân HLV - giám sát - báo chí - trọng tài trong trận cầu giao hữu bên lề giải U.19 quốc tế 2017 vừa diễn ra chiều nay, 21.4 tại Nha Trang.
Hãy chia sẻ ngay thông tin này với bạn bè
Bình luận