TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: U.19 Gwangju đấu U.19 Myanmar

Chiều nay, tại sân 19/8 Nha Trang, giải U.19 quốc tế 2017 tiếp tục diễn ra với cặp đấu đáng chú ý giữa U.19 Gwangju (Hàn Quốc) và U.19 Myanmar.
|
U.19 Gwangju
|
0:0
16 giờ
|
U.19 Myanmar
|
15 giờ 30
|U.19 Gwangju đã có 2 điểm sau 2 trận hòa liên tiếp, trong khi U.19 Myanmar chỉ mới thi đấu 1 trận và... thua trước U.19 tuyển chọn Việt Nam.
Thanh Niên Online
Đọc thêm Bóng đá Việt Nam
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/phuongmq/2017_04_16/fbl-friendly-pan-ven_CMJF.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/c415c08412b658aa524eb09d520db9dc/58f47600/videostore/phuongmq/2017_04_16/16042017_edited_tuythupanamabisathai_qp_1_UVBB.mp4
Sốc: tuyển thủ Panama bị bắn chết tại quê nhà
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/phuongmq/2017_04_16/chutichbicamdensan00_00_31_06still001_DCUD.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/dbd6cf371211c031159f265b54790d9e/58f47600/videostore/phuongmq/2017_04_16/16042017_chutichbicamdensan_1_FLHX.mp4
Hôn và cắn trợ lý trọng tài, Chủ tịch CLB bị phạt nặng
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/huypd/2017_04_16/asd_PXPX.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/0c044e75ebe999f29d85c9bc5a62a80d/58f47600/videostore/huypd/2017_04_16/macdonald2_QBRP.mp4
Ngày này năm ấy (16.4): Kỉ lục 5 bàn/trận cho Tam Sư
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/thaopn/2017_04_15/da_JRFB.png?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/9fc7b4a3c9d8b6facd44dfeaf8fb80e0/58f47600/videostore/thaopn/2017_04_15/quangninh-gialai_1_GNBU.mp4
Ngọc Quang lập cú đúp, HAGL hòa Than Quảng Ninh
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/thaopn/2017_04_15/untitled_JKVT.png?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/d5cb63f570a582a1bc690de9547213f7/58f47600/videostore/thaopn/2017_04_15/thanhhoa-saigon_ZSQZ.mp4
Hòa Sài Gòn FC, FLC Thanh Hóa mất ngôi vô địch lượt đi
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/huypd/2017_04_15/ppp_EUCW.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/d7cc745678c4df77a278eee05872fa36/58f47600/videostore/huypd/2017_04_15/qnvsla_KHQD.mp4
Cầm chân Quảng Nam, Long An chấm dứt chuỗi trận thất vọng
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/phuongmq/2017_04_15/15042017_canthovsdanang00_01_25_11still001_PWNP.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/4b2a5d45d2b64c857c999789d6fa4142/58f47600/videostore/phuongmq/2017_04_15/15042017_canthovsdanang_HNGS.mp4
Cần Thơ ngược dòng cầm hòa Đà Nẵng trên sân nhà
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/thaopn/2017_04_15/david-villa-new-york-city-fc_1deqi1kshj1ok190y9oi5y6ija_HOTY.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/ad5d7c84b04dc6cc3cb027e322b060d9/58f47600/videostore/thaopn/2017_04_15/sequence01_ACVG.mp4
David Villa lập siêu phẩm từ giữa sân
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/xuanbinh/2017_04_15/anhemdeborkhuaydongsvd00000000_GZRA.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/e07cb4ccfa4a8fb10117339d454b7175/58f47600/videostore/xuanbinh/2017_04_15/ronaldinhovaanhemnhadeboer_LMBX.mp4
Ronaldinho và anh em nhà De Boer khuấy động SVĐ quân khu 7
http://static.thanhnien.com.vn/Uploaded/ducdm/2017_04_15/hillsborough2604b_NLRZ.jpg?w=665&h=374&crop=auto&scale=both&encoder=wic&subsampling=444
http://video.thanhnien.com.vn/87772bb14c9460ae6a53d4354ac24d2c/58f47600/videostore/ducdm/2017_04_15/thamhoahillsborough_VDZE.mp4
Ngày này năm ấy (15.4): Thảm hoạ Hillsborough
VIDEO ĐANG ĐƯỢC XEM NHIỀU