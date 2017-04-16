Tiêu điểm

TRỰC TIẾP U.19 quốc tế 2017: U.19 Gwangju đấu U.19 Myanmar

0 Thanh Niên Online
U.19 Gwangju - U.19 MyanmarĐộc Lập - Bá Duy
Chiều nay, tại sân 19/8 Nha Trang, giải U.19 quốc tế 2017 tiếp tục diễn ra với cặp đấu đáng chú ý giữa U.19 Gwangju (Hàn Quốc) và U.19 Myanmar.

 U.19 Gwangju đã có 2 điểm sau 2 trận hòa liên tiếp, trong khi U.19 Myanmar chỉ mới thi đấu 1 trận và... thua trước U.19 tuyển chọn Việt Nam.
U.19 Myanmar thế hệ mới mơ tái lập kỳ tích dự World Cup

Cách dây 2 năm, đội U.19 Myanmar làm nên kỳ tích lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử giành quyền dự vòng chung kết World Cup U.20 tại New Zealand. Hiện lứa cầu thủ này đều lên khoác áo tuyển quốc gia Myanmar. Bóng đá Myanmar giờ chuẩn bị cho một lứa U.19 mới, và mơ tái lập kỳ tích trên.

Thanh Niên Online

