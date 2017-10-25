Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa

|
|
Trận Liverpool - Sunderland:
Liverpool: Mignolet, Johnson, Skrel, Toure, Moreno, Lucas, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Lallana, Lambert
Dự bị: Jones, Lovren, Enrique, Gerrard, Can, Allen, Markovic
Sunderland: Pantilimon, Vergini, Reveillere, O'Shea, Brown, Bridcutt, Larsson, Gomez, Johnson, Wickham, Altidore
Dự bị: Cattermole, Rodwell, Fletcher, Alvarez, Buckley, Robson, Mannone
Trận Stoke - Arsenal:
Stoke: Begovic; Bardsley, Shawcross, Muniesa, Pieters; Nzonzi, Cameron; Diouf, Bojan, Walters; Crouch
Dự bị: Butland, Huth, Whelan, Ireland, Adam, Assaidi, Shenton
Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Flamini, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Cazorla, Giroud
Dự bị: Szczesny, Koscielny, Ajayi, Maitland-Niles, Campbell, Podolski, Welbeck
|Đội hình ra sân