Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa

(TNO) Loạt trận vòng 15 Premier League diễn ra đêm 6.12 (giờ VN) đã cho ra những kết quả bất ngờ. Arsenal nhận thất bại 2-3 trên sân Stoke sau khi bị dẫn trước 3 bàn trong hiệp 1. Trong khi đó, Liverpool bị Sunderland cầm hòa không bàn thắng.

Liverpool

Kết thúc
0:0

Sunderland

 Stoke

 3:2

Arsenal 

 Crouch (1'), Krkic (35')
Walters (45'+1)

  

Cazorla (68')
Ramsey (71') 

         Tottenham

 0:0

Crystal Palace  

 Hull

 0:0

West Brom

 QPR

 2:0

Burnley

 Fer (51'), Austin (74')

    

90'+6

 HẾT GIỜ. Stoke giành chiến thắng 3-2 trước Arsenal. Những nỗ lực muộn màng của đội khách đã không thành công   

90'

 Trận đấu giữa Stoke và Arsenal được bù giờ 5 phút   

86'

 Sanchez vừa có pha đánh đầu vào khung thành nhưng hậu vệ Stoke đã phá bóng ra  

84'

 Dù chơi thiếu người nhưng trong thế không còn gì để mất, Arsenal vẫn đang tấn công ào ạt   

79'

 THẺ ĐỎ. Chambers (Arsenal) nhận thẻ vàng thứ 2 phải rời sân  Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 1 

75'

 Arsenal đang dâng cao đội hình tấn công nhằm tìm kiếm bàn thắng   

74'

 Trên sân QPR, tỷ số được nâng lên thành 2-0 cho đội chủ nhà. Austin là người lập công  Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 2 

71'

Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 3

VÀOOOOO. Tỷ số là 2-3. Ramsey dứt điểm chính xác từ quả đá phạt góc do Sanchez thực hiện

 Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 4 

68'

Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 5

VÀOOOOO. Tỷ số là 1-3. Cazorla thực hiện thành công cú sút từ cự ly 11m 

 Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 6

67'

 PHẠT ĐỀN. Diouf (Stoke) phạm lỗi trong vùng cấm địa và Arsenal được hưởng quả 11m   

65'

 Krkic vừa đưa được bóng vào lưới Arsenal bằng một cú sút ở góc hẹp nhưng trọng tài không công nhận   

61'

 Các pha tấn công của Arsenal vẫn chưa tạo ra sự đột biến, bất chấp việc họ đang có 2 tiền đạo là Giroud và Welbeck trên sân   

57'

 Nguy hiểm. Sanchez vừa có pha đi bóng qua cả thủ môn Stoke rồi dứt điểm nhưng bóng trúng cột dọc   

54'

 Trên sân Anfield, Wickham vừa khiến các CĐV đội chủ nhà khi có pha dứt điểm đưa bóng đi sạt cột dọc   

51'

 VÀOOOOO. QPR 1-0 Burnley. Leroy Fer lập công cho đội chủ nhà từ đường chuyền của Austin  Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 7 

51'

 Nguy hiểm. Krkic có pha đá phạt rất khó chịu, buộc thủ môn Martinez phải vất vả cản phá   

47'

 Vừa vào sân, Welbeck đã có một cú sút đưa bóng trúng hậu vệ Stoke   

46'

 THAY NGƯỜI: Bellerin (Arsenal) rời sân nhường chỗ cho Welbeck   Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 8 

46'

 Hiệp 2 bắt đầu  Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 9 

45'+3

 Hiệp 1 các trận đấu kết thúc  Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 10 

45'+1

Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 11

VÀOOOOO. 3-0 cho Stoke. Walters là người lập công cho đội chủ nhà 

 Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 12 

41'

 Arsenal chỉ nhỉnh hơn về thời gian kiểm soát bóng (54%) nhưng về hiệu quả, họ thua xa Stoke trong trận này   

38'

 Nguy hiểm. Giroud có pha đánh đầu rất hiểm, buộc thủ môn Begovic phải bay người đẩy bóng qua xà ngang   

35'

Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 13

VÀOOOOO. 2-0 cho Stoke. Krkic là người lập công sau khi dứt điểm chính xác từ đường chuyền của Walters 

 Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 14 

30'

Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 15

Trên sân Anfield, Liverpool tấn công nhiều nhưng chưa tạo được tình huống nào thật sự nguy hiểm trước khung thành Sunderland 

  

27'

 Dù không tấn công nhiều nhưng những pha lên bóng của Stoke tỏ ra nguy hiểm, Nzozi vừa có cú sút trúng một hậu vệ Arsenal đưa bóng đi hết biên ngang   

22'

 Cazorla sút phạt đưa bóng vọt xà. Ngoài sân, HLV Arsene Wenger tỏ ra không hài lòng    

19'

 Cazorla có bóng ở trước khu vực cấm địa, anh tung ra cú sút rất mạnh, đưa bóng đi vọt xà   

15'

 Arsenal đang tỏ ra lúng túng trước lối chơi áp sát của Stoke. Các pha phối hợp của đội khách thiếu sự gắn kết   

11'

 Nguy hiểm. Giroud vừa bỏ lỡ cơ hội gỡ hòa cho Arsenal khi đánh đầu đưa bóng ra ngoài trong tư thế không bị ai kèm  

6'

 Trên sân Anfield, Liverpool đang chiếm ưu thế. Johnson có quả tạt rất nguy hiểm từ cánh phải nhưng các hậu vệ Sunderland đã kịp cản phá   

1'

Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 16

VÀOOOOO. 1-0 cho Stoke. Ngay pha tấn công đầu tiên, Stoke đã có bàn thắng. Từ quả tạt bên cánh phải, Crouch đệm bóng cận thành ghi bàn 

 Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 17 

Phút thứ 1

 Các trận đấu bắt đầu Arsenal thất bại, Liverpool bị cầm hòa - ảnh 18 

 

Trận Liverpool - Sunderland:

Liverpool: Mignolet, Johnson, Skrel, Toure, Moreno, Lucas, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Lallana, Lambert

Dự bị: Jones, Lovren, Enrique, Gerrard, Can, Allen, Markovic

Sunderland: Pantilimon, Vergini, Reveillere, O'Shea, Brown, Bridcutt, Larsson, Gomez, Johnson, Wickham, Altidore

Dự bị: Cattermole, Rodwell, Fletcher, Alvarez, Buckley, Robson, Mannone 

Trận Stoke - Arsenal:

Stoke: Begovic; Bardsley, Shawcross, Muniesa, Pieters; Nzonzi, Cameron; Diouf, Bojan, Walters; Crouch

Dự bị: Butland, Huth, Whelan, Ireland, Adam, Assaidi, Shenton

Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Flamini, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Cazorla, Giroud

Dự bị: Szczesny, Koscielny, Ajayi, Maitland-Niles, Campbell, Podolski, Welbeck

 Đội hình ra sân

Khánh Uyên
Ảnh: AFP/Reuters

Khánh Uyên

