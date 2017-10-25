Tiêu điểm

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã
(TNO) Khoảng cách giữa Chelsea và Manchester City (Man City) vẫn là 3 điểm (39 so với 36) sau khi hai đội cùng giành chiến thắng trong loạt trận vòng 16 Premier League diễn ra đêm 13.12 (giờ VN).

Chelsea

Kết thúc
2:0

Hull

 Hazard (8'), Costa (68')

    

 Leicester

 0:1

Man City 
   

Lampard (40') 

 Burnley

 1:0

Southampton 

 Barnes (73')

    

 Crystal Palace

 1:1

Stoke 

 McArthur (11')

  

Crouch (13') 

Sunderland

 1:1

West Ham  

Gomez (23')

  

Downing (29') 

 West Brom

 1:0

Aston Villa 

 Gardner (73')

    

90'

 Các trận đấu kết thúc  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 1 

86'

 Man City vừa có pha phản công nhanh. Milner thoát xuống bên cánh trái rồi tạt bóng cho Navas. Tuy nhiên, pha dứt điểm trong thế trống trải của tiền vệ người Tây Ban Nha lại quá thiếu chính xác   

83'

 Man City đang tập trung phòng ngự để bảo vệ tỷ số 1-0   

79'

 Willian có pha dứt điểm trong vùng cấm địa Hull nhưng một hậu vệ đội khách đã có mặt kịp thời để phá bóng   

73'

 Burnley đã có bàn thắng trong trận đấu với Southampton. Barnes ghi bàn đưa chủ nhà vượt lên  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 2 

73'

 Tỷ số trận West Brom - Aston Villa là 1-0 nghiêng về đội chủ nhà. Gardner là người lập công. Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 3 

68'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 4

VÀOOOOO. 2-0 cho Chelsea. Hazard có pha choc khe thông minh để Costa ghi bàn, chấm dứt chuỗi 4 trận không "nổ sung" 

 Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 5 

66'

 Man City đang nhường thế trận cho Leicester và chờ đợi cơ hội từ các pha phản công   

62'

 Ở trận đấu giữa Burnley và Southampton, đội khách được hưởng một quả phạt đền nhưng Tadic không thắng được Heaton    

60'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 6

Chelsea có lợi thế hơn người sau khi Huddlestone của Hull nhận thẻ đỏ trực tiếp vì pha đạp thẳng vào Felipe Luis

 Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 7 

60'

 Leicester đang dâng cao đội hình tấn công nhằm tìm kiếm bàn thắng gỡ hòa   

56'

 Nasri thoát xuống từ đường chuyền của đồng đội rồi chuyền bóng Silva ở bên trong nhưng cầu thủ người Tây Ban Nha khống chế không tốt để bóng đi hết biên ngang  

51'

 Nguy hiểm. Livermore (Hull) nhận bóng trong vòng cấm địa Chelsea mà không bị ai kèm. Anh dứt điểm đưa bóng chệch cột dọc trong gang tấc  

50'

 Trong khoảng thời gian đã qua, Chelsea chiếm 61% thời gian kiểm soát bóng. Trong khi đó, trên sân King Power, Man City có 65% thời gian kiểm soát bóng  Thông tin

46'

 Hiệp 2 bắt đầu  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 8 

45'

 Hiệp 1 các trận đấu kết thúc  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 9 

40'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 10

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 11

VÀOOOOO. 1-0 cho Man City. Nasri có pha đi bóng lắt léo rồi tạt vào giúp Lampard ghi bàn 

 Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 12 

36'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 13

Trên sân Stamford Bridge, Chelsea đang thi đấu ung dung sau khi có được bàn thắng mở tỷ số 

  

32'

 Nguy hiểm. Từ quả tạt của Silva, Yaya Toure dứt điểm nhưng thủ môn Hamer đã phản xạ kịp thời đẩy bóng ra   

29'

 West Ham đã san bằng tỷ số 1-1 trong trận đấu trên sân Sunderland nhờ công của Downing  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 14 

27'

 Những pha tấn công của Man City đang vấp phải sự chống trả quyết liệt từ Leicester   

23'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 15

Nguy hiểm. Cambiasso (Leicester) thực hiện một quả đá phạt đưa bóng đi sát cột dọc khung thành Man City 

  

23'

 VÀOOOOO. 1-0 cho Sunderland. Gomez thực hiện thành công quả đá penalty  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 16 

21'

 Trên sân Ánh Sáng, Sunderland được hưởng một quả phạt đền   

17'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 17

Trên sân King Power, Man City vẫn đang chiếm ưu thế trước Leicester. Dù vậy, cơ hội thực sự vẫn chưa được đội bóng nhà giàu thành Manchester tạo ra 

  

13'

 Stoke đã đáp trả gần như ngay lập tức khi Peter Crouch lập công đưa trận đấu trở lại vạch xuất phát  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 18 

11'

 Trên sân Crystal Palace, McArthur đã làm thủng lưới Stoke mở tỷ số cho đội chủ nhà  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 19 

9'

 THAY NGƯỜI: Dawson (Hull) bị chấn thương rời sân nhường chỗ cho Bruce   Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 20 

8'

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 21

Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 22

VÀOOOOO. 1-0 cho Chelsea. Oscar có pha đi bóng rất kỹ thuật rồi chuyền bóng thuận lợi cho Hazard dứt điểm thành công

 Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 23 

4'

 Hiện Chelsea đang dẫn đầu bảng xếp hạng Premier League với 36 điểm còn Man City kém 3 điểm  Thông tin 

Phút thứ 1

 Các trận đấu bắt đầu  Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã - ảnh 24 

 

Trận Chelsea - Hull:

Chelsea: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Filipe Luis; Mikel, Matic; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa

Dự bị: Schwarzer, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Schurrle, Remy, Drogba

Hull: McGregor, Elmohamady, Dawson, Davies, Chester, Robertson, Meyler, Livermore, Huddlestone, Jelavic, Aluko

Dự bị: Rosenior, Bruce, Hernández, Brady, Jakupovic, Ramírez, Quinn

Trận Leicester - Man City:

Leicester: Hamer, Simpson, Wasilewski, Morgan (c), Konchesky, Cambiasso, King, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Schlupp, Vardy

Dự bị: Smith, Hammond, James, Powell, Moore, Ulloa, Knockaert

Man City: Hart, Sagna, Kompany (C), Mangala, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Nasri, Lampard, Silva, Dzeko

Dự bị: Caballero, Demichelis, Kolarov, Milner, Fernandinho, Navas, Pozo

 Đội hình ra sân 

Khánh Uyên
Ảnh: AFP/Reuters

Khánh Uyên

