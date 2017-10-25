Chelsea và Man City tiếp tục cuộc đua song mã

Trận Chelsea - Hull:
Chelsea: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Filipe Luis; Mikel, Matic; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa
Dự bị: Schwarzer, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Schurrle, Remy, Drogba
Hull: McGregor, Elmohamady, Dawson, Davies, Chester, Robertson, Meyler, Livermore, Huddlestone, Jelavic, Aluko
Dự bị: Rosenior, Bruce, Hernández, Brady, Jakupovic, Ramírez, Quinn
Trận Leicester - Man City:
Leicester: Hamer, Simpson, Wasilewski, Morgan (c), Konchesky, Cambiasso, King, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Schlupp, Vardy
Dự bị: Smith, Hammond, James, Powell, Moore, Ulloa, Knockaert
Man City: Hart, Sagna, Kompany (C), Mangala, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Nasri, Lampard, Silva, Dzeko
Dự bị: Caballero, Demichelis, Kolarov, Milner, Fernandinho, Navas, Pozo