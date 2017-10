Gareth Bale chính thức sang Real Madrid

Những cầu thủ xứ Wales đắt giá nhất 1. Gareth Bale £86.9m (Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013-2014) 2. Joe Allen £16.5m (Swansea to Liverpool, 2012-2013) 3. Craig Bellamy £13.5m (West Ham to Manchester City, 2008-2009) 4. Gareth Bale £13m (Southampton to Tottenham, 2007-2008) 5. John Hartson £7.5m (West Ham to Wimbledon, 1999) 6. Gary Speed £7.3m (Everton to Newcastle, 1997-1998) 7. Ben Thatcher £6.6m (Wimbledon to Tottenham, 2000-2001) 8. Jason Koumas £6.1m (West Brom to Wigan, 2007-2008) 9. Aaron Ramsey £5.6m (Cardiff to Arsenal, 2008-2009) 10. Nathan Blake £5.2m (Bolton to Blackburn, 1998-1999)