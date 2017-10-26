Kết quả các trận bóng đá châu Âu diễn ra rạng sáng 29.11

Mô tả
Anh - Premier League:
Newcastle 1 - 1 Chelsea
Ghi bàn: Newcastle: Carroll 6'; Chelsea: Kalou 45'
Không đánh bại được Newcastle, Chelsea (áo xanh) đánh mất ngôi đầu - Ảnh: AFP
Tottenham 2 - 1 Liverpool
Ghi bàn: Tottenham: Skrtel (đá phản lưới nhà 66'), Lennon 90'; Liverpool: Skrtel 42'
Tottenham (áo trắng) lần thứ hai liên tiếp, lội ngược dòng giành chiến thắng - Ảnh: Reuters
Ý - Serie A:
Bari 1 - 1 Cesena
Ghi bàn: Bari: Caputo 64'; Cesena: Colucci (penalty 62')
Brescia 0 - 0 Genoa
Cagliari 3 - 2 Lecce
Ghi bàn: Cagliari: Matri 7', 15', Canini 28'; Lecce: Olivera 54', Michele 81'
Lazio 1 - 1 Catania
Ghi bàn: Lazio: Hernanes 45'; Catania: Silvestre 44'
Udinese 3 - 1 Napoli
Ghi bàn: Udinese: Natale (penalty 16'), 45', 57'; Napoli: Hamsik 58'
Palermo 3 - 1 AS Roma
Ghi bàn: Palermo: Miccoli 20', Ilicic 62', Nocerino 65'; Roma: Totti 90'
Inter Milan 5 - 2 Parma
Ghi bàn: Inter: Stankovic 17', 18', 75', Cambiasso 22', Motta 72'; Parma: Crespo 4', 35'
Inter đang hồi sinh? - Ảnh: AFP
Tây Ban Nha - Primera Liga:
Hercules 3 - 1 Levante
Ghi bàn: Hercules: Valdez 39', 67', Trezeguet 62'; Levante: Ruben 40'
Mallorca 2 - 0 Malaga
Ghi bàn: Webo 50', Castro 55'
Racing Santander 1 - 0 Deportivo La Coruna
Ghi bàn: Rosenberg 60'
Sporting Gijon 1 - 3 Real Sociedad
Ghi bàn: Gijon: Gregory 2'; Sociedad: Prieto 12', Zurutuza 45', Aranburu 90'
Athletic Bilbao 1 - 0 Osasuna
Ghi bàn: Gurpegi 90'
Valencia 2 - 1 Almeria
Ghi bàn: Valencia: Soldado 26', 63'; Almeria: Ulloa 90'
Thắng Almeria, Valencia tiếp tục bám đuổi top 4 - Ảnh: Reuters
Đức - Bundesliga:
Werder Bremen 3 - 0 St. Pauli
Ghi bàn: Almeida 1', 20', 64'
1. FC Cologne 1 - 1 Wolfsburg
Ghi bàn: Cologne: Novakovic 51'; Wolfsburg: Cicero 81'
Pháp - Ligue 1:
Auxerre 1 - 2 Toulouse
Ghi bàn: Auxerre: Traore 56'; Toulouse: Braaten 8', Santander 35'
Caen 0 - 3 Sochaux
Ghi bàn: Perquis (đá phản lưới nhà 40'), Ideye 50', Maurice-Belay 63'
Lyon 2 - 2 Paris S.G.
Ghi bàn: Lyon: Cissokho 54', Gomis 87'; P.S.G: Nene 63', Hoarau (penalty 83')
T.Thành
(tổng hợp)