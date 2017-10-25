Tiêu điểm

Kết quả các trận bóng đá rạng sáng 15.8

0
Kết quả các trận bóng đá rạng sáng 15.8
Anh - Giải ngoại hạng: Tottenham 0 - 0 Manchester City

Anh - Giải ngoại hạng:

Tottenham 0 - 0 Manchester City

Aston Villa 3 - 0 West Ham
Ghi bàn: Aston Villa: Downing 15', Petrov 40', Milner 66'
 
Blackburn 1 - 0 Everton
Ghi bàn: Blackburn: Kalinic 15'
 
Bolton 0 - 0 Fulham
 
Sunderland 2 - 2 Birmingham
Ghi bàn: Sunderland: D. Bent (penalty 24'), Carr (bên phía Birmingham đá phản lưới nhà 56'); Birmingham: Dann 78', Ridgewell 88'
 
Wigan Athletic 0 - 4 Blackpool
Ghi bàn: Blackpool: G. Taylor-Fletcher 16', Harewood (38', 43'), Baptiste 75'
 
Wolverhampton 2 - 1 Stoke
Ghi bàn: Wolverhampton: Jones 37', S. Fletcher 39'; Stoke: Faye 55'
 
Chelsea 6 - 0 West Bromwich
Ghi bàn: Chelsea: Malouda 6', 90', Drogba 45', 55', 68', Lampard 63'

Kết quả các trận bóng đá rạng sáng 15.8 - ảnh 1
Drogba toả sáng ngay trong trận đấu đầu tiên Giải ngoại hạng với một hattrick - Ảnh: AFP

Ý - Cúp Coppa Italia:
 
Portogruaro 2 - 1 Sudtirol
Ghi bàn: Portogruaro: Altinier 77', Cunico 85'; Sudtirol: Campo 13'
 
Como 1 - 3 Varese
Ghi bàn: Como: Prandelli 77'; Varese: Cellini 66', Pisano 73', Tornaghi 84'
 
Modena 4 - 1 Sorrento
Ghi bàn: Modena: Signori 20', Giampa 23', Cani 52', Stanco 90'; Sorrento: Erpen 79'
 
Piacenza 5 - 3 Virtus Lanciano
Ghi bàn: Piacenza: Volpi 66', Cacia 77', 85', Bianchi 96', Cacia 120'; Lanciano: Colombaretti 50', Sacilotto 72', Turchi 75'
 
Atalanta 3 - 1 Foligno
Ghi bàn: Atalanta: Padoin 36', Capelli 64', Ardemagni 67'; Foligno: Sciaudone 60'
 
Cittadella 2 - 0 Verona
Ghi bàn: Cittadella: Perna 15', Bellazzini 71'
 
Crotone 1 - 0 Triestina
Ghi bàn: Crotone: Degano 70'

Tây Ban Nha - Siêu Cúp:

Sevilla 3 - 1 Barcelona
Ghi bàn: Sevilla: Fabiano 62', Kanouté 73', 83'; Barcelona: Ibrahimovic 20'

Kết quả các trận bóng đá rạng sáng 15.8 - ảnh 2
Với quá nhiều cầu thủ trẻ Barcelona (trái) đành nhận thất bại trước Sevilla trong trận lượt đi Siêu cúp Tây Ban Nha - Ảnh: AFP

Đức - Cúp DFB Pokal:

Ahlen 0 - 4 Werder Bremen
Ghi bàn: Bremen: Pizarro 28', Almeida 63', Borowski 68', Marin 82'
 
Babelsberg 1 - 2 Stuttgart
Ghi bàn: Babelsberg: D. Stroh-Engel 5'; Stuttgart: Cacau 21', 25'
 
Burghausen 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
Ghi bàn: Dortmund: Barrios 4', Subotic 15', Grosskreutz 48'
 
Chemnitzer FC 1 - 0 St. Pauli
Ghi bàn: Chemnitzer: Richter 6'
 
Hansa Rostock 0 - 4 Hoffenheim
Ghi bàn: Hoffenheim: D. Ba 14', Ibisevic 18', 32', Mlapa 28'
 
Oberneuland 0 - 1 Freiburg
Ghi bàn: Freiburg: Cisse 12'

Pirmasens 1 - 11 Bayer Leverkusen
Ghi bàn: Pirmasens: Reich 70'; Leverkusen: Kiessling 36', 60', Helmes 47', 58', 65', Augusto 62', Sam 67', 88', Derdiyok 84', 90', Vidal (penalty 87')
 
SC Pfullendorf 0 - 2 Hertha Berlin
Ghi bàn: Hertha: Ramos 61', Friend 74'
 
Verl 1 - 2 Munich 1860
Ghi bàn: Verl: Bertels 7'; Munich: Aigner 69', 73'
 
Braunschweig 1 - 2 Greuther Furth
Ghi bàn: Braunschweig: Bertels 7'; Furth: Aigner 69', 73'
 
Elversberg * 0 - 0 Hannover
(Elversberg thắng penalty 5-4)
 
Erzgebirge Aue 1 - 3 Monchengladbach
Erzgebirge: Hochscheidt 47'; Monchengladbach: Bradley 38', Idrissou 64', Reus 87'
 
Sandhausen 4 - 4 Augsburg *
Ghi bàn: Sandhausen: Danneberg 20', Ulm 34', Pinto (penalty 51'), Ristic 119'; Augsburg: Oerhl 14', Kapllani 79', Rafael (penalty 90'), 112'
(Augsburg thắng penalty 3-1)

Pháp - Ligue 1:

Brest 1 - 1 Auxerre
Ghi bàn: Brest: Roux 26'; Auxerre: Pedretti 83'
 
Lorient 1 - 2 Nice
Ghi bàn: Lorient: Jouffre 11'; Nice: Gace 12', Remy 69'
 
Monaco ? - ? Montpellier (bị hoãn)
 
Nancy 0 - 3 Rennes
Ghi bàn: Rennes: Montano 49', Brahimi 58', Bangoura 87'
 
Saint-Etienne 3 - 2 Sochaux
Ghi bàn: Saint-Etienne: Sanogo 5', Perrin 57', 64'; Sochaux: Boudebouz 66', Martin 67'
 
Valenciennes 3 - 2 Marseille
Ghi bàn: Valenciennes: Danic 47', Pujol 53', 62'; Marseille: Taiwo (penalty 82'), Ayew 85'

Kết quả các trận bóng đá rạng sáng 15.8 - ảnh 3
ĐKVĐ Marseille (áo xanh) tiếp tục gây shock khi để thua trận thứ 2 liên tiếp - Ảnh: AFP

Arles-Avignon 0 - 1 Lens
Ghi bàn: Lens: Pollet 69'

T.Thành
(tổng hợp)

Bình luận

Gửi bình luận
Ý kiến của bạn sẽ được biên tập trước khi đăng. Xin vui lòng gõ tiếng Việt có dấu
  • Tối thiểu 10 chữ
  • Tiếng Việt có dấu
  • Không chứa liên kết

Đọc thêm Bóng đá Quốc tế

Tin đọc nhiều

VIDEO ĐANG ĐƯỢC XEM NHIỀU

HLV Wenger rất hài lòng về màn trình diễn của Nketiah /// Reuters
HLV Wenger chê Chelsea không biết nhìn người
HLV Arsene Wenger nói rằng ông không hiểu tại sao Chelsea lại để tài năng trẻ Eddie Nketiah ra đi. Cầu thủ 18 tuổi chính là người ghi cả 2 bàn giúp các 'Pháo thủ' vượt qua Norwich để vào tứ kết Cúp Liên đoàn Anh.
Khủng bố đe dọa tấn công World Cup 2018 /// Chụp màn hình
IS dùng Messi đe dọa tấn công khủng bố World Cup 2018
Các nhóm khủng bố có liên kết với tổ chức cực đoan Nhà nước Hồi giáo tự xưng (IS) vừa đăng các bức ảnh đáng sợ, kèm cả hình của siêu sao Lionel Messi với lời đe dọa sẽ tấn công khủng bố World Cup 2018 tại Nga.
Hãy chia sẻ ngay thông tin này với bạn bè
Bình luận