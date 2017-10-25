Kết quả các trận bóng đá rạng sáng 15.8

Aston Villa 3 - 0 West Ham
Ghi bàn: Aston Villa: Downing 15', Petrov 40', Milner 66'
Blackburn 1 - 0 Everton
Ghi bàn: Blackburn: Kalinic 15'
Bolton 0 - 0 Fulham
Sunderland 2 - 2 Birmingham
Ghi bàn: Sunderland: D. Bent (penalty 24'), Carr (bên phía Birmingham đá phản lưới nhà 56'); Birmingham: Dann 78', Ridgewell 88'
Wigan Athletic 0 - 4 Blackpool
Ghi bàn: Blackpool: G. Taylor-Fletcher 16', Harewood (38', 43'), Baptiste 75'
Wolverhampton 2 - 1 Stoke
Ghi bàn: Wolverhampton: Jones 37', S. Fletcher 39'; Stoke: Faye 55'
Chelsea 6 - 0 West Bromwich
Ghi bàn: Chelsea: Malouda 6', 90', Drogba 45', 55', 68', Lampard 63'
Drogba toả sáng ngay trong trận đấu đầu tiên Giải ngoại hạng với một hattrick - Ảnh: AFP
Ý - Cúp Coppa Italia:
Portogruaro 2 - 1 Sudtirol
Ghi bàn: Portogruaro: Altinier 77', Cunico 85'; Sudtirol: Campo 13'
Como 1 - 3 Varese
Ghi bàn: Como: Prandelli 77'; Varese: Cellini 66', Pisano 73', Tornaghi 84'
Modena 4 - 1 Sorrento
Ghi bàn: Modena: Signori 20', Giampa 23', Cani 52', Stanco 90'; Sorrento: Erpen 79'
Piacenza 5 - 3 Virtus Lanciano
Ghi bàn: Piacenza: Volpi 66', Cacia 77', 85', Bianchi 96', Cacia 120'; Lanciano: Colombaretti 50', Sacilotto 72', Turchi 75'
Atalanta 3 - 1 Foligno
Ghi bàn: Atalanta: Padoin 36', Capelli 64', Ardemagni 67'; Foligno: Sciaudone 60'
Cittadella 2 - 0 Verona
Ghi bàn: Cittadella: Perna 15', Bellazzini 71'
Crotone 1 - 0 Triestina
Ghi bàn: Crotone: Degano 70'
Tây Ban Nha - Siêu Cúp:
Sevilla 3 - 1 Barcelona
Ghi bàn: Sevilla: Fabiano 62', Kanouté 73', 83'; Barcelona: Ibrahimovic 20'
Với quá nhiều cầu thủ trẻ Barcelona (trái) đành nhận thất bại trước Sevilla trong trận lượt đi Siêu cúp Tây Ban Nha - Ảnh: AFP
Đức - Cúp DFB Pokal:
Ahlen 0 - 4 Werder Bremen
Ghi bàn: Bremen: Pizarro 28', Almeida 63', Borowski 68', Marin 82'
Babelsberg 1 - 2 Stuttgart
Ghi bàn: Babelsberg: D. Stroh-Engel 5'; Stuttgart: Cacau 21', 25'
Burghausen 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
Ghi bàn: Dortmund: Barrios 4', Subotic 15', Grosskreutz 48'
Chemnitzer FC 1 - 0 St. Pauli
Ghi bàn: Chemnitzer: Richter 6'
Hansa Rostock 0 - 4 Hoffenheim
Ghi bàn: Hoffenheim: D. Ba 14', Ibisevic 18', 32', Mlapa 28'
Oberneuland 0 - 1 Freiburg
Ghi bàn: Freiburg: Cisse 12'
Pirmasens 1 - 11 Bayer Leverkusen
Ghi bàn: Pirmasens: Reich 70'; Leverkusen: Kiessling 36', 60', Helmes 47', 58', 65', Augusto 62', Sam 67', 88', Derdiyok 84', 90', Vidal (penalty 87')
SC Pfullendorf 0 - 2 Hertha Berlin
Ghi bàn: Hertha: Ramos 61', Friend 74'
Verl 1 - 2 Munich 1860
Ghi bàn: Verl: Bertels 7'; Munich: Aigner 69', 73'
Braunschweig 1 - 2 Greuther Furth
Ghi bàn: Braunschweig: Bertels 7'; Furth: Aigner 69', 73'
Elversberg * 0 - 0 Hannover
(Elversberg thắng penalty 5-4)
Erzgebirge Aue 1 - 3 Monchengladbach
Erzgebirge: Hochscheidt 47'; Monchengladbach: Bradley 38', Idrissou 64', Reus 87'
Sandhausen 4 - 4 Augsburg *
Ghi bàn: Sandhausen: Danneberg 20', Ulm 34', Pinto (penalty 51'), Ristic 119'; Augsburg: Oerhl 14', Kapllani 79', Rafael (penalty 90'), 112'
(Augsburg thắng penalty 3-1)
Pháp - Ligue 1:
Brest 1 - 1 Auxerre
Ghi bàn: Brest: Roux 26'; Auxerre: Pedretti 83'
Lorient 1 - 2 Nice
Ghi bàn: Lorient: Jouffre 11'; Nice: Gace 12', Remy 69'
Monaco ? - ? Montpellier (bị hoãn)
Nancy 0 - 3 Rennes
Ghi bàn: Rennes: Montano 49', Brahimi 58', Bangoura 87'
Saint-Etienne 3 - 2 Sochaux
Ghi bàn: Saint-Etienne: Sanogo 5', Perrin 57', 64'; Sochaux: Boudebouz 66', Martin 67'
Valenciennes 3 - 2 Marseille
Ghi bàn: Valenciennes: Danic 47', Pujol 53', 62'; Marseille: Taiwo (penalty 82'), Ayew 85'
Arles-Avignon 0 - 1 Lens
Ghi bàn:
ĐKVĐ Marseille (áo xanh) tiếp tục gây shock khi để thua trận thứ 2 liên tiếp - Ảnh: AFP
Lens: Pollet 69'
