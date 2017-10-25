Tiêu điểm

Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton

0 Khánh Uyên
(TNO) Tiền đạo Wayne Rooney đã chấm dứt 8 năm không ghi bàn vào lưới Everton khi ghi bàn ấn định chiến thắng 3-0 cho M.U ngay trên sân Goodison Park.

Everton

Kết thúc
0:3

M.U

  Schneiderlin (18')
Herrera (22')
Rooney (62')
Chelsea 2:0 Aston Villa
Costa (34')
Hutton (đá phản, 54')		    
Man City 5:1 Bournemouth
Sterling (8', 29', 45')
Bony (11', 89')		   Murray (22')
Southampton 2:2 Leicester
West Brom 1:0 Sunderland
Crystal Palace 1:3 West Ham

90'+4
 HẾT GIỜ. M.U giành chiến thắng 3-0 ngay trên sân Everton. Với kết quả này, "Quỷ đỏ" tạm thời vươn lên vị trí thứ 2 trên bảng xếp hạng với 19 điểm   Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 1
  Ở trận Man City - Bournemouth, Bony nâng tỷ số lên thành 5-1 cho đội chủ sân Etihad Thông tin 
90'
 Trận đấu được bù giờ 3 phút   
85'
 M.U đang thi đấu ung dung chờ tiếng còi kết thúc trận đấu  
81'
 THAY NGƯỜI: Herrera (M.U) được thay bằng Fellaini  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 2
80'
 Barkley vừa có pha đá phat đưa bóng đi vọt xà ngang trong gang tấc   
78'
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 3Everton đang đẩy cao đội hình tấn công nhưng họ cũng cần phải cẩn thận với những pha phản công của M.U
  
73'
 THAY NGƯỜI: Lennon (Everton) rời sân để Deulofeu vào thay  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 4
70'
 THẺ VÀNG: Lukaku (Everton) nhận thẻ vì lỗi phản ứng  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 5
69'
 NGUY HIỂM. Rooney vừa có thêm 1 cơ hội ghi bàn khi đối mặt với thủ môn Howard nhưng anh lại không thể ghi thêm bàn thắng   
67'
 Everton vẫn chưa tìm được đường vào khung thành M.U   
  Với bàn thắng vừa có, Rooney đã chấm dứt 8 năm không ghi bàn vào lưới Everton  Thông tin 
62'
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 6VÀOOOOO. 3-0 cho M.U. Một pha phản công sắc sảo của đội khách. Herrera chuyền bóng thuận lợi để Rooney thoát xuống dứt điểm chính xác
 Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 7
  Ở sân Stamford Bridge, Chelsea đang dẫn Aston Villa 2-0. Alan Hutton là người đá phản lưới nhà giúp "The Blues" có thêm bàn thắng
 Thông tin 
55'
 NGUY HIỂM. Lennon thoát xuống bên cánh phải rồi căng ngang để Lukaku dứt điểm nhưng thủ môn De Gea đã kịp dùng chân phá bóng, cứu thua cho M.U   
52'
 THẺ VÀNG: Rojo (M.U) nhận thẻ vì phạm lỗi với Lukaku  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 8
50'
 THẺ VÀNG: Schweinsteiger (M.U) bị cảnh cáo vì phạm lỗi với Barkley  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 9 
46'
 THAY NGƯỜI: Mata (M.U) ra nghỉ để Lingard vào thay. Everton cũng thay người: Naismith được thay bằng Kone
 Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 10 
46'
 Hiệp 2 bắt đầu  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 11 
45'+2
 Trọng tài thổi còi kết thúc hiệp 1  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 12 
 
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 13Sterling đã hoàn tất cú hattrick để giúp Man City dẫn trước tân binh Bournemouth 4-1
 Thông tin  
45'
 Hiệp 1 được bù giờ 1 phút   
45'
 Ở góc sút hẹp, Barkley vẫn tung ra một cú sút khiến thủ môn De Gea phải trổ tài cản phá   
42'
 NGUY HIỂM. Rooney thoát xuống rất trống trải nhưng anh không dứt điểm mà căng ngang để Martial sút, bóng trúng hậu vệ Everton và sau đó thủ môn Howard bắt được   
 
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 14Ở trận đấu giữa Chelsea và Aston Villa, đội chủ nhà đã mở tỷ số nhờ công của Diego Costa
 Thông tin 
37'
 Dẫn trước đối phương 2 bàn, các cầu thủ M.U đang phòng thủ khá chắc chắn trước những pha lên bóng của đội chủ nhà   
32'
 Trong những phút vừa qua, Martial và Rooney khá thường xuyên đổi vị trí cho nhau   
  Man City vừa nâng tỷ số lên thành 3-1 trong trận đấu với Bournemouth. Người lập công tiếp tục là Sterling Thông tin
27'
 Giờ thì Everton sẽ phải dâng cao đội hình để tìm kiếm bàn thắng   
  Trên sân Etihad, đội khách Bournemouth đã rút ngắn tỷ số xuống còn 1-2 nhờ công của Glenn Murray Thông tin
22'
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 15VÀOOOOO. 2-0 cho M.U. Trong một pha phản công nhanh, Rojo tạt bóng rất chuẩn xác để Herrera đánh đầu làm tung lưới Everton
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 16
18'
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 17VÀOOOOO. 1-0 cho M.U. Từ tình huống đá phạt góc, tận dung pha phá bóng thiếu dứt khoát của hàng thủ M.U, Schneiderlin dứt điểm quyết đoán ghi bàn
  Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 18
15'
 Các lên bóng của M.U khá bế tắc trước khả năng phòng ngự chắc chắn của đội chủ nhà   
 
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 19Trên sân Etihad, đội chủ nhà Man City đang dẫn trước Bournemouth 2-0 nhờ các bàn thắng của Sterling và Bony
 Thông tin 
11'
 Từ đường chuyền của Mata, Rooney tung ra cú sút từ ngoài vùng cấm địa, bóng đi chệch khung thành   
6'
 Trong 3 lần gần nhất đến làm khách ở sân Goodison Park của Everton gần đây nhất thì M.U đều thua và không ghi được bàn nào  Thông tin 
3'
 Everton tỏ ra không hề e ngại đối thủ khi dâng cao đội hình tấn công   
Phút thứ 1
 Trận đấu bắt đầu. M.U giao bóng trước Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 20 
 
Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton - ảnh 21Tiền vệ Schweinsteiger đang khởi động, anh sẽ được đá chính trong đội hình M.U hôm nay
  

 

 Everton hiện đang đứng thứ 8 trên bảng xếp hạng Premier League với 13 điểm trong khi M.U đứng thứ 3 với 16 điểm Thông tin

 
Trận Everton - M.U: 
Everton: Howard, Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, Galloway, McCarthy, Barry, Lennon, Barkley, Naismith, Lukaku.
Dự bị: Robles, Kone, Mirallas, Deulofeu, Osman, Funes Mori, Browning
M.U: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Jones, Rojo, Schneiderlin, Schweinsteiger, Mata, Ander Herrera, Martial, Rooney.
Dự bị: Depay, Carrick, Blind, Fellaini, Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Johnstone
Trận Chelsea - Aston Villa:

Chelsea: Begovic, Azpilicueta, Terry, Zouma, Baba, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Ramires, Willian, Pedro, Costa.

 

Dự bị: Oscar, Hazard, Mikel, Remy, Matic, Cahill, Blackman.

 

Aston Villa: Guzan, Hutton, Richards, Lescott, Richardson, Gana, Westwood, Grealish, Ayew, Gil, Gestede.

 

Dự bị: Bacuna, Sinclair, Traore, Amavi, Sanchez, Bunn, Crespo

 
Trận Man City - Bournemouth:
 

Man City: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Mangala, Sagna, Fernandinho, Toure, Jesus Navas, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bony.

 

Dự bị: Kompany, Fernando, Nasri, Caballero, Demichelis, Roberts, Iheanacho.

 

Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Distin, Daniels, Smith, Gosling, Surman, Ritchie, O'Kane, Murray.

 

Dự bị: MacDonald, King, Kermorgant, Federici, Bennett, Cargill, Pugh

 Đội hình ra sân 

Khánh Uyên
Ảnh: Reuters

