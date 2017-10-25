Rooney lập công, M.U hạ đẹp Everton

|
|
Trận Everton - M.U:
Everton: Howard, Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, Galloway, McCarthy, Barry, Lennon, Barkley, Naismith, Lukaku.
Dự bị: Robles, Kone, Mirallas, Deulofeu, Osman, Funes Mori, Browning
M.U: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Jones, Rojo, Schneiderlin, Schweinsteiger, Mata, Ander Herrera, Martial, Rooney.
Dự bị: Depay, Carrick, Blind, Fellaini, Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Johnstone
Trận Chelsea - Aston Villa:
Chelsea: Begovic, Azpilicueta, Terry, Zouma, Baba, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Ramires, Willian, Pedro, Costa.
Dự bị: Oscar, Hazard, Mikel, Remy, Matic, Cahill, Blackman.
Aston Villa: Guzan, Hutton, Richards, Lescott, Richardson, Gana, Westwood, Grealish, Ayew, Gil, Gestede.
Dự bị: Bacuna, Sinclair, Traore, Amavi, Sanchez, Bunn, Crespo
Trận Man City - Bournemouth:
Man City: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Mangala, Sagna, Fernandinho, Toure, Jesus Navas, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bony.
Dự bị: Kompany, Fernando, Nasri, Caballero, Demichelis, Roberts, Iheanacho.
Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Distin, Daniels, Smith, Gosling, Surman, Ritchie, O'Kane, Murray.
Dự bị: MacDonald, King, Kermorgant, Federici, Bennett, Cargill, Pugh
|Đội hình ra sân