Lịch thi đấu và phát sóng trực tiếp World Cup 2018 ngày 16.6 và rạng sáng 17.6

Tất cả những trận đấu tại Vòng chung kết World Cup 2018 diễn ra trong ngày hôm nay và rạng sáng mai (17.6) đều được phát sóng trực tiếp trên truyền hình và bình luận trực tuyến tại đây
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tuyennc/2018_06_15/dungphan1529030046555577779506_ywye.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/dung-phan-1529030046555577779506.jpg?640" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/dung-phan-1529029043137824026380-a0aee.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/dung-phan-1529029043137824026380-a0aee.mp4" data-info="516b9e80704211e8b862e128a0176497" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
Dũng Phan: "Croatia vượt qua Argentina, dẫn đầu bảng D"
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tuyennc/2018_06_12/nguyentuanphong15287711067181120939342_saoa.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/12/nguyen-tuan-phong-15287711067181120939342.jpg?68" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/12/bang-c-tuan-phong-15287708475592102364521-7794b.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/12/bang-c-tuan-phong-15287708475592102364521-7794b.mp4" data-info="39fd4fb06de911e8bbdafbaa1c9cdef4" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
HLV Nguyễn Tuấn Phong: “Pháp không có đối thủ ở bảng C“
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tienptc/2018_06_15/tonghop15290565306651420058510_aixl.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/tong-hop-15290565306651420058510.jpg?345" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/1marociran-15290561188151067439774-cd2ea.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/1marociran-15290561188151067439774-cd2ea.mp4" data-info="6dc8d310708111e8953d9d87f2f6922d" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
[BÌNH LUẬN TRƯỚC TRẬN WC 2018] Maroc vượt trội so với Iran
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tuongduy/2018_06_15/thumnaillinhhuynh1024x5761529067174622903131818_gvat.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/thumnail-linhhuynh-1024x576-1529067174622903131818.jpg?891" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/wc-khanh-ngan-3-152906708109349896485-3a0c8.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/wc-khanh-ngan-3-152906708109349896485-3a0c8.mp4" data-info="fb310b50709a11e8b862e128a0176497" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
Người đẹp Linh Huỳnh đặt niềm tin vào Tây Ban Nha
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/thaodn/2018_06_15/nhinro15290510373451292305421_ahgf.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/nhin-ro-15290510373451292305421.jpg?145" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/pre-tay-bo-ok-15290507893121332187117-9f779.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/pre-tay-bo-ok-15290507893121332187117-9f779.mp4" data-info="02521b20707511e89aeba74fe573c7c6" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
Bồ Đào Nha - Tây Ban Nha: Chờ Ronaldo tạo sự khác biệt
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tienptc/2018_06_15/tonghop1529066820300962835305_chba.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/tong-hop-1529066820300962835305.jpg?504" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/2tbnbdn-1529066459215992544087-9f348.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/2tbnbdn-1529066459215992544087-9f348.mp4" data-info="995aebe0709911e8a0be3fb8fb366f6e" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
[BÌNH LUẬN TRƯỚC TRẬN WC 2018] Tây Ban Nha đại chiến Bồ Đào Nha
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/lenammedia/2018_06_15/screenshot2018-06-15at74104pm_htvp.png
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/screen-shot-2018-06-15-at-74104-pm-15290665039261415597188.png?65" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/wc2018finalll-1529042949698710546786-7f86f.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/wc2018finalll-1529042949698710546786-7f86f.mp4" data-info="b80a7880706211e8b1cd4d68c79eb9ed" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
Hàng quán náo nhiệt phát World Cup ở "Phố tây" Bùi Viện
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tienptc/2018_06_14/sequence0100084115still00115289667851271407593898_ikxk.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/14/sequence-0100084115still001-15289667851271407593898.jpg?824" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/14/1xe-15289665383661731103259-491a8.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/14/1xe-15289665383661731103259-491a8.mp4" data-info="f4f4eee06fb011e8944c6f7413b53d82" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
[ĐỖ HÙNG TỪ NƯỚC NGA] Chiếc xe “cực ngầu” của fan Bồ Đào Nha
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/trantuananh/2018_06_15/screenshot2018-06-15at55653pm_ffqh.png
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/15/screen-shot-2018-06-15-at-55653-pm-15290603930591590116432.png?718" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/15/sl-1529060311619517530085-2d066.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/15/sl-1529060311619517530085-2d066.mp4" data-info="298bc130708b11e88528fdfc12ce46df" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
Mohamed Salah không đá chính trận Ai Cập – Uruguay
https://image.thanhnien.vn/665x374/uploaded/tuyennc/2018_06_10/diemmy9x15286219547741912112028_unha.jpg
<video controls="controls" poster="https://video-thumbs-ext.mediacdn.vn/2018/6/10/diem-my-9x-15286219547741912112028.jpg?277" src="https://hls.mediacdn.vn/thanhnien/2018/6/10/diem-my-final-1528619840071984795436-b5685.mp4" width="600" height="400" class="player-100114" data-vid="thanhnien/2018/6/10/diem-my-final-1528619840071984795436-b5685.mp4" data-info="69b44a706c8a11e8944c6f7413b53d82" data-ads="true" data-nopre="false" data-postroll="true" data-midroll="0.5"></video>
Diễn viên Diễm My xem World Cup thế nào?
