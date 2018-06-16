Tiêu điểm

Lịch thi đấu và phát sóng trực tiếp World Cup 2018 ngày 16.6 và rạng sáng 17.6

0 Thanh Niên Online
Pháp đã thắng Ý trong trận giao hữu trước thềm World Cup /// Reuters
Pháp đã thắng Ý trong trận giao hữu trước thềm World CupReuters
Tất cả những trận đấu tại Vòng chung kết World Cup 2018 diễn ra trong ngày hôm nay và rạng sáng mai (17.6) đều được phát sóng trực tiếp trên truyền hình và bình luận trực tuyến tại đây.

Tin liên quan

Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu bóng đá những trận đấu của World Cup 2018 trong ngày hôm nay và rạng sáng mai 17.6 (theo giờ VN)
Lịch thi đấu và phát sóng trực tiếp World Cup 2018 ngày 16.6 và rạng sáng 17.6 - ảnh 1


Thanh Niên Online

Bình luận

Gửi bình luận
Ý kiến của bạn sẽ được biên tập trước khi đăng. Xin vui lòng gõ tiếng Việt có dấu
  • Tối thiểu 10 chữ
  • Tiếng Việt có dấu
  • Không chứa liên kết

Đọc thêm World Cup 2018

Tin đọc nhiều

VIDEO ĐANG ĐƯỢC XEM NHIỀU

trung vệ Jose Gimenez đánh đầu ghi bàn từ pha đá phạt của Cavani cho Uruguay /// Reuters
Ai Cập 0-1 Uruguay: Phút cuối oan nghiệt

Chơi kiên cường đến những phút cuối, nhưng Ai Cập đã gục ngã khi thua Uruguay 0-1 ngay phút 90 với bàn thắng do trung vệ Jose Gimenez đánh đầu ghi bàn từ pha đá phạt của Cavani, trong trận thứ 2 bảng A tối ngày 15.6 (giờ VN).

Hãy chia sẻ ngay thông tin này với bạn bè
Bình luận